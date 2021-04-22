Woman killed by ‘in-laws’

LAHORE:A 35-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death with a sharp-edged weapon in Defence-C police station area by her father-in-law and brother-in-law on Wednesday.

Victim Rabia, a resident of Mingora, Swat, had been living with her husband and in-laws. On the day of the incident, she exchanged a few harsh words with her in-laws, on which, her father-in-law Malook and brother-in-law Syed Malook attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon. The victim suffered severe injuries and died. Police removed the body to morgue. Police said that the motive behind the murder would be ascertained after further investigations.

Kite seller held: Shafiqabad police claimed to have arrested a kite seller on Wednesday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Babar. Police seized 500 kites and other kite manufacturing material from his custody. The suspect had hidden the material in a bag of clothes and was going somewhere. A case has been registered against him.