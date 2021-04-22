LWMC resumes cleanliness in protest-hit areas

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has restarted its cleanliness operation in those areas which were seized by protesters near Samanabad and its surrounding areas here on Wednesday.

The spokesperson of Lahore Waste Management Company said that thousands of tons of garbage has been lifted during the cleanliness operation. Our operation vehicles faced difficulty while lifting garbage from transition sites to landfill areas due to blockage of the roads in areas of Samanabad, Ichhra, Iqbal Town and Chauburji etc, he said.

He said that all the points will be cleared soon. The citizens are requested to cooperate with the department. They can always use Lahore Waste Management Company helpline 1139 or Clean Lahore mobile application, he said.