103 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 103 patients died of COVID-19 and another 3,969 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Wednesday, the toll of fatalities reached 7,664 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 276,535 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 21,293 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,375,472 in the province.

After 7,664 fatalities and recovery of a total of 224,029 patients, including 3,515 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, 44,842 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.

PAFDA: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Ms Sarah Aslam visited the Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority (PAFDA) office here on Wednesday. Additional Secretary Drug Control Shahid Malik also accompanied the secretary PSH during the visit. DG Punjab Forensic Agency Dr Tahir Ashraf gave a detailed presentation on the ongoing construction work of the PAFDA. Secretary PSH Department reviewed the pace and progress on the construction work. The technical team of the programme shared their progress and suggestions. She said the PAFDA would be a milestone in drug and food testing and assured of the all-out support from the PSH Department.

crackdown: Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Ms. Sarah Aslam met Chairman Provincial Drug Monitoring Team Hanif Khan Pitafi at the Committee Room of the PSH Department here on Wednesday.

Mr Hanif Khan Pitafi recently assumed charge as Chairman Provincial Drug Monitoring Team. Secretary PSH Department pledged commitment on provision of good quality medicines to people. She said Provincial Drug Monitoring Team must work in synergy with the PSH Department and Parliamentarians to improve quality of medicines in Punjab. She said crackdown on spurious drugs shall continue.