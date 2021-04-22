Micro smart lockdowns imposed in areas of Central and Keamari districts

In order to control the spread of Covid-19, the authorities have imposed micro smart lockdowns in Karachiâ€™s District Central and District Keamari on Wednesday.

According to a notification released by the Keamari deputy commissionerâ€™s (DC) office, micro-smart lockdowns will remain enforced until May 5 in three sub-divisions of District Keamari. Keamari, Baldia and SITE have been put under the micro smart lockdown on recommendations of the District Health Officer (DHO).

The notification read that as many as 10 coronavirus patients were present in the three notified sub-divisions of the district.

Meanwhile, in District Central, micro-smart lockdowns have been imposed in Gulberg Townâ€™s Karimabad area and Gulberg Block 10 where as many as five Covid-19 patients are present. Micro-smart lockdowns have also been imposed in North Karachi Sector 11-A and North Nazimabad Block-H and Sector 15A-5.

Wearing a mask has been declared mandatory by the local administration in these areas where social gatherings would also remain suspended. Movement of people residing in areas under the smart lockdown shall be strictly restricted.

Pillion riding on motorcycles and commercial activities will not be allowed in these area and only grocery shops, convenience stores and pharmacies will be allowed to open during specified timings. All kinds of industrial units falling in these areas will also remain closed and no home delivery or takeaways of any sort will be allowed from restaurants and fast-food joints.