Babar moves up to second place in T20Is

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has moved up to second spot in the ICC menâ€™s rankings for T20I batters.

Babar gained 47 points following his record-breaking 122 off 59 balls against South Africa in the third T20I to displace Australiaâ€™s Aaron Finch from the second position.

Babar was the highest run-scorer in the four-match series, accumulating a total of 210 runs, including a half-century and a hundred.

Babar, who is still 48 points adrift of top-ranked Dawid Malan, has the opportunity to overtake him with the three-match series against Zimbabwe that got underway in Harare on Wednesday.

Opener Fakhar Zaman gained 17 spots to reach 33rd rank after scoring 8 not out and 60 in the last two games. Mohammad Rizwan jumped eight places to reach a career-best 15th position.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi jumped to reach his career best-equaling 11th spot in the bowlersâ€™ list after picking up two wickets in two matches.

For South Africa, Rassie van der Dussen moved up from ninth to sixth spot, just one shy of his career-best, after scores of 34 not out and 52. Aiden Markram gained 31 places to reach 34th position.