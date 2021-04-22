close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
April 22, 2021

A dangerous wave

Newspost

 
April 22, 2021

For the past few weeks, the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing at an unprecedented pace. In Sindh, where positivity rate was relatively low, the current infection rate has reached dangerous levels. The government is not dealing with the situation in an efficient manner. People are dining out, organising social events and flouting SOPs without any care. When will people understand that their carelessness will lead to a crisis? The new variant of the virus spreads quickly and is more lethal. Instead of ignoring precautionary measures, we should exercise caution. Our healthcare system is already quite fragile. We cannot deal with a crisis-like situation.

Sajid Hasan

Karachi

