April 22, 2021

Repair work

Newspost

 
I recently travelled on the Abbottabad expressway and thoroughly enjoyed the drive. But my excitement vanished when I got off at the Mansehra/Abbottabad exit and had to travel back to Abbottabad. The condition section of the Karakoram Highway (KKH) which passes through Abbottabad is deplorable. Also, the ongoing construction work on this portion of the highway has not been completed to date. It raises a big question mark on the performance of the authorities concerned who haven’t paid serious attention to the repair and maintenance of the KKH.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government should look into this issue.

Shahrzad Khattak

Abbottabad

