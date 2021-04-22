This refers to the letter ‘Better policies’ (April 21) by Engr Asim Nawab. There is no doubt that our politicians always believe in criticising each other for all the wrongs that the country is dealing with. They do not understand that by criticising each other, they are pushing the country towards more losses. In our country, no political party has been able to bring the much-needed change. All parties are playing the same game of criticising the government to get power. They are not realising that in the end, people have to bear the brunt of their constant fights. At present, high inflation is creating problems for people. The government, on the other hand, is unable to bring some relief. The rising rate of unemployment has snatched away every hope. It seems that the government is not aware of these problems.

It is necessary for the ruling party to understand the value of the promises it made before the elections. There are still many people who are waiting for the party to deliver on its promises. The prime minister should introduce people-friendly policies and give relief to people.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran