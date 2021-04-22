The future of 750 students enrolled at Government College, Sehwan appears to be bleak as this education institution has a total of only four teachers. Even though the relevant authorities have been informed about this issue several times, no teacher has been appointed to date. The girls’ college, which was started in 2008 and scheduled to be complete within two years, remained incomplete for unknown reasons. Hundreds of girls have to go to other colleges and private institutions to complete their education. Many students who cannot afford the fee of private schools are forced to quit education.

The authorities should recruit more teachers in a timely manner so that students can have access to quality education

Danish Solangi

Sehwan Shareef