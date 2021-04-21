Minister distributes free ration as unemployment, inflation increase

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A large number of people turned up outside the residence of federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur in hope to get free rations, as the rising inflation makes life difficult for the poor.

Speaking to Geo News, the PTI minister said he has provided ration to thousands of people over the past seven days but the number of the needy is not decreasing.

The minister said his team had even provided people with the Ehsaas cash, apart from the free rations.

A large number of women, holding children in their arms, could be seen standing in long lines outside the minister’s house in Dera Ismail Khan.

It is pertinent to mention that the government has barred public gatherings due to coronavirus infections.

An earlier report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had said in its report that inflation and unemployment in the country will rise in the current fiscal year.

The report had said the country’s growth rate is expected to be 1.5% this year, while the government has forecast its growth rate as 2.1%. The unemployment rate in Pakistan is predicted by the IMF report to increase by 1.5% during the current fiscal year.

The State Bank has forecast Pakistan’s growth rate at 3%, said the report, adding that the World Bank, on the other hand, has projected Pakistan’s growth rate to be 1.3%.