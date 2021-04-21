Nasir Durrani who led by example as police chief

PESHAWAR: Nasir Khan Durrani will be remembered as one of the most revered and celebrated chiefs of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police as he introduced a number of reforms in the force at a time when it was facing the tough challenge of fighting terrorism.

He had joined the force as ASP in 1982 and retired as IGP in Grade-22.

He breathed his last on Monday after suffering from Covid-19. His death caused immense grief as he was regarded as a legend in uniform.

There were thousands of social media posts that paid glowing tributes to Nasir Khan Durrani after his demise.

“An era of policing comes to an end with demise of Nasir Khan Durrani,” said Mohammad Saeed Wazir, the inspector general of police Gilgit Baltistan, who worked with him for years as his deputy in KP.

One social media post said the life and last many years of service of Durrani is an example for all the public servants who want to earn respect, prayers and love from the people.

“The sad demise of Nasir Durrani brings to an end his long era of professionalism and humanitarian policing. He was a dear friend and a great human being. He will be dearly remembered. May Allah bless his soul,” stated Shahzad Arbab, the former chief secretary of KP and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Nasir Durrani, who took charge as IGP KP in September 2013 and remained in office till March 16, 2017, introduced a number of reforms in the KP Police for the welfare of the general public as well as the force.

He set up six specialised schools for improved training of the cops, launched the model police stations and reporting rooms, women desks and introduced the Dispute Resolution Councils that have settled thousands of issues between two or more parties.

“He was always ready to launch new projects for the benefit of the public or the force. It was an honour serving with him as his team member when he took over as IG KP,” said SSP Mohammad Sohaib Ashraf, who remained his PSO for a long time before his posting as DPO Kohat.

Durrani introduced the police assistance lines and the police access service to facilitate the general public. He also introduced a number of reforms in Islamabad and Punjab Police.

“I read and forward messages from the public on my cell number for one and a half hours daily before going to bed,” Durrani once said about why service delivery of police has improved.

To fight terrorism, he raised the Special Combat Unit and improved the Elite Force and CTD. Durrani was the one who directed the cops not to write Ilaqa Ghair (tribal areas) for Fata in any kind of correspondence, saying they will do much more for the country when they will be owned and given more rights and respect.

As IGP KP, Nasir Durrani ensured internal and external accountability of the force and dismissed a large number of officers for misuse of power, corruption and other complaints. On the other hand, he got many incentives and resources for his force to improve their working and lifestyle of the constables and junior officers.

Durrani, 64, assumed the office of the inspector general of police (IGP) soon after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) established its government in the province after winning the 2013 general elections. He was given a free hand by the KP government, especially by the PTI chief Imran Khan, resulting in overall improvement in the affairs of the KP Police including maximum merit in postings and transfers and lowest level of political interference.

On a number of occasions, Imran Khan and PTI presented Durrani as a hero on the social media and many other forums and praised the KP Police under him as the best force in the country.

“Saddened to learn of the passing of former IG Police Nasir Durrani. My condolences and prayers go to his family. He was instrumental in reforming KP police when he was the IG. Pakistan has lost an outstanding police officer,” prime minister Imran Khan tweeted on Monday. Many opposition leaders also praised Durrani for introducing reforms in the force, ensuring merit and going after corrupt practices.

The praise throughout his career as IG earned Durrani jealousy within the cops and even officers from other cadres. But he never cared about it and focused on his work and retired as one of the most loved police chiefs.

“I am leaving this province with a lot of prayers and love from its people. I had gone through a (heart) bypass operation few years back but recently the doctor told me my health is much better compared to the past. It is only because of the love and prayers I have got from the people of KP,” remarked Nasir Durrani during a function arranged in his honour on retirement from service in March 2017.

It was a grand farewell attended by a large number of politicians, both from treasury and opposition.

Durrani thanked everyone, including his family, the KP government, former bosses, media and especially the force for their support in completing an excellent career as a cop. He advised his successors to work with honesty and commitment for the force and the people of the province to achieve success.

The then Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak during the farewell dinner for the outgoing provincial police officer announced upgradation of the basic pay-scales of constables, head constables and assistant sub-inspectors.

“Even while leaving the province, Nasir Khan Durrani placed the demand for the welfare of his force. I announce upgrading the basic pay-scales of the lower ranking cops,”

Pervez Khattak told the gathering of around 200 dignitaries from all over the province.

Durrani had asked the government to upgrade the basic pay-scales of constables from BPS-5 to BPS-7, head constables from BPS-7 to BPS-9 and ASIs from BPS-9 to BPS-11 like that of the Punjab and Islamabad Police. He had also asked for increasing the “Shuhada Package” for the martyrs of KP Police to bring it at a par with other provinces as it has created a sense of deprivation among the policemen.

“When the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government took over the government, there were innumerable complaints against the police force. Today, because of the reforms introduced by the government and the efforts of Nasir Khan Durrani the KP Police is well ahead of other provinces,” Khattak told the farewell gathering.

“The reforms introduced by the outgoing IGP have made the KP Police the best in the country. Apart from the efforts of Nasir Durrani, the credit of it also goes to chief minister Pervez Khattak and his government,” Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra told the gathering in honour of Nasir Durrani on his retirement.

Nasir Durrani was offered to lead the KP Ehtisab Commission after retirement from police but he politely declined the offer. “My mother is waiting for me. I want to go back to serve her,” Durrani told this scribe when asked as to why he declined the offer. He refused to be made caretaker chief minister in KP and Punjab before the 2018 general election.

Nasir Durrani was made chairman of the Punjab Police Reforms Commission to improve the force in that province. However, he quit the job soon after realizing the government is not as serious in reforms as it was in KP. He was living a low-profile life as member of Punjab Public Service Commission when he tested positive for Covid-19 in Lahore. He remained at hospital for many days before he breathed his last on Monday, leaving a large number of his fans in mourning.