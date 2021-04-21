IGP orders cops to monitor proscribed outfits

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi on Tuesday directed the police high-ups to keep a close eye on proscribed organisations and the anti-state elements.

An official handout said that he was presiding over a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office here. He directed the cops to pre-empt and prevent the nefarious designs of the terrorists with the active support and coordination of other law-enforcing agencies.

Commandant Elite Force, Additional IGP HQRs, DIG Inquiry and Inspection, CCPO Peshawar, DIG Special Branch, DIG Investigation, DIG CTD attended the meeting while the Regional Police Officers participated via video link from their respective regions.

In the meeting, the IGP was briefed about the steps taken for the prevention of extremism and terrorism and proscribed originations under the National Action Plan (NAP).

The DIG CTD briefed the IGP that a total of 359 information-based operations were conducted during the last two months of the current year in which 430 suspects were arrested. He said that the arrested accused also included five most wanted terrorists carrying head money of Rs26.5 million.

He said that another 44 most wanted and 46 high profile terrorists were arrested.

The IGP was informed that during this period 9 terrorists were killed in various police encounters. DIG CTD also informed the IGP that due to scientific investigations and professionalism of CTD 05 terrorists were awarded 70 years sentences form anti-terrorism counts as well as fine to the tune of Rs. 97.4 million.

The IGP was also informed that during this period a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered which included 31004 detonators, 6382 rounds, 2263 kg explosive materials, 1911 dynamites, 25 hand-grenades, 2 SMGs, 7 RPGs and 8 rifles of different bores.

While referring to the action taken under NAP, the IGP was informed that during the last two months a total of 2138 search and strike operations were conducted in which 10541 criminals were arrested and 2906 arms and 163903 cartridges were recovered. In these operations, 34688 houses and 11071 hotels were checked and on violation 2011 and 230 cases were registered respectively.

Likewise, 9870 snap checking were conducted during which 10250 suspects were taken into police custody and 2345 arms and 35593 ammunition were recovered.

Also, 250 illegal Afghans were detained for not having legal documents and 240 cases were registered against them.

The IGP was also updated that on misuse of loudspeaker a total of 153 cases were registered and 155 persons were taken into police custody. Likewise, 4874 bus addas were checked and on violation 6 cases were registered.

Addressing the meeting, Sanaullah Abbasi appreciated the well-planned strategy and result-oriented effective steps adopted against terrorists and out laws for maintenance of law and order in the province. The IGP took strong exception to the brandishing of arms particularly of private guards and vehicles using police colour and lights and directed the participants of the meeting to launch a crackdown against them.