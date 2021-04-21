43 convicted by Lahore accountability courts in last 3 years

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, on Tuesday presented details of convictions in corruption cases during the last three years to NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and informed that around 43 convictions from accountability courts were made during the last three years under Section 10 of the NAB Ordinance 1999.

Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review the performance of the NAB Lahore. Director General NAB Lahore Major (retd) Shahzad Saleem informed that from 2018 to 2020, 43 people were convicted by Lahore accountability courts under Section 10 of the NAO 1999. The details of convictions are as follows:

1. State vs Muhammad Tahir Khan: Muhammad Tahir Khan was convicted on 21.04.2020 with a fine of 45,000 pounds.

2. State vs Faisal Kamran, Khurram Qureshi, etc: Faisal Kamran was convicted on 04.09.2020 with a fine of Rs 33.1 million.

3. State vs Faisal Kamran, Khurram Qureshi, etc: Khurram Qureshi was convicted on 04.09.2020 with a fine of Rs 33.1 million.

4. State vs Nazir Ahmed Khan, etc: Nazir Ahmed was convicted on 28.10.2020 with a fine of Rs 5.119 million.

5. State vs Nazir Ahmed Khan, etc: Nazir Ahmed was convicted on 28.10.2020 with a fine of Rs 7.288 million.

6. State vs Nazir Ahmed Khan, etc: Nazir Ahmed was convicted on 28.10.2020 with a fine of Rs 24.706 million.

7. State vs Nazir Ahmed Khan, etc: Nazir Ahmed was convicted on 28.10.2020 with a fine of Rs 23.412 million.

8. State vs Nazir Ahmed Khan, etc: Nazir Ahmed was convicted on 28.10.2020 with a fine of Rs 28.06 million.

9. State vs Zaheer Nasir, etc: Zaheer Nasir was convicted on 25.11.2020 with a fine of Rs 1.5 million.

10. State vs Zaheer Nasir, etc: Maqsood Ahmed was convicted on 25.11.2020 with a fine of Rs 1.5 million.

11. State vs Zaheer Nasir, etc: Zeeshan Ahmed was convicted on 25.11.2020 with a fine of Rs 1.5 million.

12. State vs Asad Kamran: Adnan Qayyum was convicted on 21.12.2020 with a fine of Rs 7.2 million.

13. State vs Asad Kamran: Suleman Farooq was convicted on 21.12.2020 with a fine of Rs 7.2 million.

Shahzad Saleem informed the meeting that in 2019, due to the efforts of the NAB Lahore, two persons were convicted by accountability courts under Section 10 of the NAO 1999.

1. State vs Hafiz Muhammad Javed Cheema, etc: Hafiz Muhammad Javed Cheema was convicted on 18.05.2019 with a fine of Rs 6.48 million.

2. State vs Hafiz Muhammad Javed Cheema, etc: Saleem Cheema was convicted on 18.05.2019 with a fine of Rs 6.48 million.

Similarly, in 2018, 28 people were convicted by different accountability courts under Section 10 of the NAO 1999.

1. State vs Khwaja Muhammad Tanoli: Khwaja Muhammad Tanoli was convicted on 03.03.2018 with a fine of Rs 19.028 million.

2. State vs Khwaja Muhammad Tanoli: Muhammad Khalil Feroze was convicted on 03.03.2018 with a fine of Rs 19.028 million.

3. State vs Naeem Imdad: Naeem Imdad was convicted on 26.04.2018 with a fine of Rs 3.59 million.

4. State vs Tariq Mehmood, etc: Tariq Mehmood was convicted on 31.05.2018 with a fine of Rs 1.41 million.

5. State vs Tariq Mehmood, etc: Abuzar Jafri was convicted on 31.05.2018 with a fine of Rs 1.41 million.

6. State vs Abuzar Jafri & another: Abuzar Jafri was convicted on 31.05.2018 with a fine of Rs 58.27 million.

7. State vs Shahid Hassan Awan: Shahid Hassan Awan was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 805 million.

8. State vs Shahid Hassan Awan: Zubair Ali Khan was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 805 million.

9. State vs Shahid Hassan Awan: Majid Rasheed was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 805 million.

10. State vs Shahid Hassan Awan: Zakaullah Khan Shinwari was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 805 million.

11. State vs Shahid Hassan Awan: Riffat Shahid Hassan Awan was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 805 million.

12. State vs Muhammad Azam Chishti, etc: Muhammad Azam Chishti was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 43.04 million.

13. State vs Muhammad Azam Chishti, etc: Muhammad Zeeshan Ali was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 43.04 million.

14. State vs Muhammad Azam Chishti, etc: Amir Shafiq was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 43.04 million.

15. State vs Muhammad Azam Chishti, etc: Amir Abbas Ch was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 43.04 million.

16. State vs Muhammad Azam Chishti, etc: Muhammad Azam Chishti was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 1.196 million.

17. State vs Muhammad Azam Chishti, etc: Muhammad Zeeshan Ali was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 1.196 million.

18. State vs Muhammad Azam Chishti, etc: Amir Shafiq was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 1.196 million.

19. State vs Muhammad Azam Chishti, etc: Amir Abbas Ch was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 1.196 million.

20. State vs Zul Baja-ud-Din & another: Zul Baja-ud-Din was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 32.311 million.

21. State vs Amir Nadeem: Amir Nadeem was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 11.685 million.

22. State vs Najam-us-Saqib, etc: Najam-us-Saqib was convicted on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs 118.27 million.

23. State vs Abdul Rehman: Abdul Rehman was convicted on 31.10.2018 with a fine of Rs 28.52 million.

24. State vs Yaqoob Loona, etc: Mian Ghulam Ali was convicted on 20.11.2018 with a fine of Rs 58.145 million.

25. State vs Yaqoob Loona, etc: Zakaullah Bhatti was convicted on 20.11.2018 with a fine of Rs 58.145 million.

26. State vs Yaqoob Loona, etc: Ahmed Shah was convicted on 20.11.2018 with a fine of Rs 58.145 million.

27. State vs Yaqoob Loona, etc: Asad Ali was convicted on 20.11.2018 with a fine of Rs 58.145 million.

28. State vs Yaqoob Loona, etc: Riaz Bhatti was convicted on 20.11.2018 with a fine of Rs 58.145 million.