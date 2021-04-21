XEN produced in court in handcuffs for contempt of court

GUJRANWALA: The XEN irrigation was handcuffed and produced in the labour court for the contempt of court on Tuesday.

Ameer Hussain, employee of the irrigation department, had filed a petition with the Labour Court for regularisation of his services.

The court ordered the Khanki Head XEN Muhib Ullah to regulaise the employee but the XEN ignored the court order. The court again served a show cause notice to the XEN but he reportedly refused to receive it. The labour court judge ordered police to arrest the XEN and produce him before the court. The police arrested and handcuffed the XEN and produced him before the court.

The labour court awarded three months imprisonment and imposed Rs 500,000 fine upon him for the contempt of court.

COMMISSIONER ASKS ACS TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY OF SUGAR IN RAMAZAN BAZAARS: Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman directed Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to ensure availability of sugar at Ramazan bazaars.

The commissioner said action would be taken against the AC concerned and the Ramazan Bazaar’s in-charge in case of non-availability of sugar at any Ramazan Bazaar.

He said all possible steps should be taken to make sugar available at Rs 85 per kg in general shops and shopkeepers should be fined and their shops be sealed if they violate sugar’s official rate.

The commissioner said the mafia involved in sugar hoarding and artificial scarcity did not deserve any concession and the sale of sugar at more than Rs 85 per kg would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said the situation was satisfactory in terms of availability of the commodity but continuous concrete steps were required to fully implement the prices of fruit, vegetables and other basic commodities and in this regard the district administration and the price control magistrates should ensure relief to the people.