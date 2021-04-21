People have to pay for govt mistakes, says Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: Pakistan People's Party’s senior leader Khursheed Shah has said the government has been making mistakes for which the people have to pay. Talking to media persons outside the accountability court in Sukkur on Tuesday, Khursheed Shah criticised the federal government for banning Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and said it should have brought the issue onto the assembly floor first, then taken action against it. He blamed the PTI for the riots, violence and killing of innocent protesters in order to hide its incompetency, adding that the PPP would have resolved the crisis through table talks, but Prime Minister Imran Khan was not ready to resolve issues through negotiation. Shah said the assembly has become a fish market, which he has never seen during his 32-year political career.

The PPP leader said the parliament could not play its role to resolve people’s issues, saying the premier should have taken the Kashmir issue to the parliament and the PPP was trying to convince the prime minister but he did not give any importance to the issue. He said the PDM was formed but Nawaz Sharif walked out. The then PML-N’s Sindh governor met with the army general twice but we never raised any objection over it. The PPP government has always given jobs to the people to develop the country. The prime minister had first announced Rs186 billion development funds for Karachi to appease the MQM, then announced a package of Rs1,100 billion and now he has announced Rs446 billion package, he added.