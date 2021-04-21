KE, Sindh govt ink MoU

KARACHI: With a vision to facilitate customers and streamline the process of acquiring new connections under the World Bank’s ease of doing business index, K-Electric and the Department of Energy, Government of Sindh, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to automate the issuance of wiring test certificates for new connections, a statement said on Tuesday.

K-Electric has developed and launched a consolidated online portal, which connects the power utility with customers and the Electric Inspectorates Karachi (EIK) to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the new connection process.

Customers applying for a connection will need to submit proof of payments for their new connections to KE via the portal, which will alert EIK to prepare and issue a wiring testing certificate after the inspection and testing within an agreed turnaround time of three days, without requiring any customer intervention, it said.

The wiring certificate is an important prerequisite for energising a new electricity connection by K-Electric. The web portal is a milestone of the ease of doing business reform agenda and will go a long way in further reducing the turnaround time in acquiring a new connection.

Pakistan’s ranking improved from 136 to 108 in DB report 2020, and the country’s performance in the section of “Getting Electricity” improved by 44 points to stand at 123.

K-Electric has been working actively to improve its services and facilitate customers through the provision of reliable electricity supply and to streamline the new connection process, it added.