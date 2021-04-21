Health comes first

Like the past governments, the current regime is being criticised for its lack of actions on improving the country’s healthcare system. Currently, Pakistan ranks 122th out of 190 countries in the healthcare sector. According to a Lancet study, Pakistan ranks 154th among 195 countries in terms of quality and accessibility of healthcare.

The government must take proper action in this regard and bring improvements in the healthcare sector. Adequate funds should be allocated to this sector to improve its infrastructure to provide quality services to people.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad