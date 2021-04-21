EU warns of ‘hard work’ to save Iran N-deal

Vienna: The EU chief negotiator for the Iran nuclear deal talks said on Tuesday "much more hard work" was needed to save the 2015 landmark agreement, following the latest discussion round in Vienna. EU diplomat Enrique Mora hailed "progress made over the last two weeks" but said "ongoing challenges" remained to get the accord -- that curbs Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief -- back on track.

The deal was thrown into question when the US withdrew from it in 2018 and sanctioned Iran, which in turn started ramping up its nuclear activities. "Much more hard work needed," Mora wrote on Twitter after a fresh round of talks. He added a third expert group was created to address "sequencing issues" after two groups had already been set up earlier to look into nuclear issues and sanctions lifting.

Iran insists it can reverse its nuclear activities, including producing uranium enriched to 60 percent purity, far above the deal’s threshold, but only once sanctions imposed by former US president Donald Trump are removed.