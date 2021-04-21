Wife shot dead by husband

LAHORE:A 35-year-old woman was shot dead by her husband and his three accomplices near Ali Park Fort Road in Tibbi City police area here on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Sameera Butt, 35, daughter of Ghulam Hazrat of Mohalla Farooqabad, hailed from Faisalabad. Sameera Butt and her husband Ijaz shifted to Spain after marriage. The couple had a quarrel in Spain and Sameera returned home in anger. The victim had come to Lahore regarding her children’s custody and divorce petition in the court of law. She along with her cousin Wasim Mushtaq was on her way to Said Mitha Bazaar to visit her relatives when her husband Ijaz along with three accomplices intercepted them and opened fire. As a result, Sameera died on the spot and her cousin Wasim escaped unhurt. The accused escaped from the scene.

injured: A security guard was shot at and injured by robbers for offering resistance during a robbery in Sattokatla on Tuesday. Unidentified armed dacoits barged into a medical store of one Kashif and started looting spree. However, a security guard offered resistance on which the suspects resorted to firing. The guard received injuries and was shifted to hospital. Police are investigating.

Arrested: Two suspected drug dealers were arrested by police at e-post Shera Kot. The suspects have been identified as Israr and Shehroz. Police on suspicion checked a vehicle and recovered 31kg charas and 7.5 kg opium from their custody. The suspects revealed that they would smuggle drugs from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

Meanwhile, Chowki Sabzi Mandi (Ravi Road) police arrested two drug dealers and recovered 110-kg charas from their possession. The accused Akram and Asghar Ali were supplying charas from Dara Adamkhel to different places in Lahore. The vehicle used by the accused was also seized by the police.

MOBILE SNATCHERS: Investigations police Kot Lakhpat claimed to have arrested two mobile snatchers. The arrested suspects have been identified as Daud and Ali Raza. Police recovered 11 mobile phones from them.

DIES: A man died of wounds in Green Town under suspicious circumstances. Afghan alias Danish of Keer Kalan visited his friend in Green Town where he received bullet injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead.