close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2021

Rape accused gets life imprisonment

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2021

FAISALABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge Imtiaz Nadeem Monday sentenced a convict to life imprisonment and imposed Rs 500,000 fine on him for raping a 10-year-old girl. Jhang Bazar police had registered a case against accused Faizan of Badar Colony for molesting a 10-year-old girl on January 27, 2020. The accused will undergo more six months in prison in case of failure of paying fine.

Latest News

More From Pakistan