Rape accused gets life imprisonment

FAISALABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge Imtiaz Nadeem Monday sentenced a convict to life imprisonment and imposed Rs 500,000 fine on him for raping a 10-year-old girl. Jhang Bazar police had registered a case against accused Faizan of Badar Colony for molesting a 10-year-old girl on January 27, 2020. The accused will undergo more six months in prison in case of failure of paying fine.