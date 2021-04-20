Punjab CM terms law, order satisfactory

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed law and order in the province satisfactory and said that all the law enforcement agencies, including police and Rangers were discharging their obligations efficiently.

There was only once place in Lahore where some people had blocked a road but overall situation in the province remained under control. Usman Buzdar appealed to the people for not listening to the speculations being disseminated through social media and other unauthentic sources of information.

Responsible government sources are informing the people about the overall situation, he added. He assured the people that protection of their lives and properties as well as maintaining writ of the law was among duties of the government which were being discharged efficiently.