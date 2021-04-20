Over 100 TLP clerics placed on Fourth Schedule

LAHORE: More than 100 clerics belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have been placed on the list of the Fourth Schedule by The Home Department, Government of Punjab, The News has learnt.

A top official of the Home Department confirmed that the decision has been taken on the recommendation of the District Intelligence Committees. According to him, the number of Fourth Schedulers could be increased as the Home Department is receiving recommendations from all deputy commissioners of the province.

They have been placed on Fourth Schedule under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997. Sources claimed that their assets have been frozen under the law and their national identity cards and bank accounts have been blocked. Additionally, their names would be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) by the Interior Ministry.

The Fourth Schedule is a list on which suspects of terrorism and sectarianism are placed under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997. The names of Fourth Schedulers are referred to the local police and law-enforcement agencies for effective monitoring. If a Fourth Scheduler wants to move somewhere, he has to inform the nearby police station.

The assets of the clerics would be probed by the Counterterrorism Department. Furthermore, the Home Department has written to all DCs to freeze all properties owned by the TLP. “After this letter, the TLP would not be able to sell properties including seminaries, agriculture land, etc,” said the official. “Sealing of offices of the banned TLP would be decided by the Ministry of Interior,” said the official, adding that all DCs have been directed to restrain the movement of TLP workers towards Islamabad.