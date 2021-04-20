Buzdar, ministers discuss relief package, uplift schemes

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held an important meeting with provincial ministers, including Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Sardar Asif Nakai and Hashim Jawan Bakht and discussed various matters pertaining to provision of relief to the masses, Ramazan package, cleanliness situation and the progress on development schemes.

The CM directed the ministers to pay field visits for monitoring the steps taken for providing relief to the citizens. The Punjab government initiated Ramazan package and agri-fare price shops were set up in Ramazan bazaars.

The government would continue to take every step to provide relief to the general public, he added.Artificial increase in the prices of essential items would not be tolerated and the rights of people would be fully protected, he stressed. The CM directed to ensure implementation of corona SOPs in Ramazan bazaars, adding that social distancing and face masks’ restrictions be implemented strictly. He directed to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in Lahore and other cities, adding that removal of garbage be expedited. Similarly, timely completion of development projects should be ensured, he said and added that no compromise would be made on the quality of work and third-party monitoring of every project would be held.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar said that Islam is the religion of peace and tranquility and there is no room for any sort of violence in it. In a statement issued here Monday, the CM emphasised that no society permits destructive behaviours as fanaticism generates social disorder. The protection of life and property of the people is the fundamental responsibility of the state and this commitment would be fulfilled at every cost, he stressed. All are equal before the law and violators of the law would be dealt with sternly, the CM stated. Similarly, the writ of the state would be maintained at every cost and no one would be allowed to defy it.

Meanwhile, an impartial investigation of the unfortunate incident would be held but the law would determine its way where it is violated, CM added.

SUBSIDISED RATES: Sardar Usman Buzdar said the government had given Rs5.5 billion special package to provide substantial relief to the people in Ramazan and Punjab was the only province where fruits of Ramazan relief package were being given to the consumers.

In a statement, he said Rs2.4 billion subsidy was given on the provision of flour at a subsidised rate. He said a 10kg flour bag and sugar were available at Rs375 and Rs65 per kg, respectively.

Meanwhile, 150,000 tonne wheat stocks were allocated for the Ramazan package, he added. Similarly, the ministers and advisers were deputed to watch the Ramazan bazaars and “I am also monitoring the field situation” he said.