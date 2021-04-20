NICVD sets up its 31st Centre at Malir Cantt

Karachi: National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in collaboration with the Government of Sindh has established its 31st Centre now at “Malir Cantonment, CMB Heath Centre, Karachi” to facilitate patients with chest pain with easy access and free of cost services.

The soft opening of the Centre held on Monday, April 19, 2021. The soft opening ceremony was attended by the executive director of NICVD, Professor Nadeem Qamar and other official of the Institute.

The Centre at Malir Cantonment, is 16 Chest Pain Unit of NICVD in Karachi Metropolitan; Moreover, 1 Chest Pain Unit in Tando Bago, 1 in Ghotki, 1 in Jacobabad, 1 in Umerkot and 1 in Tando Allahyar, are functional and providing state-of-the-art cardiac care and treatment to patients at their doorstep totally free of cost. From a single solo hospital, NICVD has been transformed into world’s largest healthcare network in short span of 4 years, included; 10 full-fledged hospitals and 21 Chest Pain Units.

On the occasion, Executive Director of NICVD, Prof. Nadeem Qamar termed the establishment of the 31st Centre at “Malir Cantonment” as another gift for the people of Karachi. Saying this Centre will link with the main NICVD, where all cardiac care facilities, including Primary PCI, Angioplasty, Cardiac Surgeries and other state-of-the-art facilities are available.****