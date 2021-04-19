Three killed in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Three people were killed, including a Hindu businessman, and two women on Sunday in Sukkur region.

Reports said a Hindu trader, Shankar Lal, near Anaj Mandi Shikarpur, was shot dead by some unidentified motorcyclists, when he was on the way to his shop. The business community and the residents of Shikarpur started protest against the killing of the trader and staged a sit-in that caused suspension of inter-city traffic. The protesters demanded arrest of the alleged killers and registration of an FIR.

SSP Shikarpur Kamran Nawaz told a man, Ahmed Gopang, was arrested as murder suspect of Shankar Lal, saying that raids were being carried out to arrest others.

Reports said two women, identified as Malooq Zadi and Husna Jakhrani, were killed, while two others, including Lal Muhammad and Ayaz Jakhrani injured critically in a road accident at Malik Laro in district Kashmore-Kandhkot on Sunday, when a tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle. The police shifted the bodies and injured to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.