Quality education govt’s mission: Punjab CM

LAHORE: The 33rd meeting of Punjab Danish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority was held under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office where he was briefed in detail about Danish Schools and Centres of Excellence.

Usman Buzdar expressed satisfaction that corona SOPs are being thoroughly ensured in Danish Schools. The chief minister termed the performance of Danish Schools and Centres of Excellence satisfactory and said that they were imparting quality education to poor but intelligent children in backward areas.

He said that a state-of-the-art boarding school would be set up in Koh-e-Suleiman where quality education with boarding and lodging facilities will be provided to boys and girls student adding that quality education for all is our vision.

He said that Danish Schools were providing opportunities to the students for expressing their abilities. Provincial Minister for Education Murad Raas said that the government was making serious efforts to bring the standard of education in government schools on a par with private schools. Danish School Authority Vice-Chairperson Samira Ahmed said that Danish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority was providing opportunities of quality education.