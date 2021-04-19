Violent protest not acceptable: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that protest is right of every citizen but violent protest is not acceptable.

The government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised its voice at all levels to protect the honour of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The government is consulting Ulema-e-Ikram on every important decision-making process and will continue to do so. About 70,000 Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarships worth 5.5 billion rupees will be given to underprivileged students every year, adding that it is a historic initiative of the incumbent government.

Talking to the media after visiting the policemen in Jinnah Hospital who were injured during the violent protest by workers of a religious party, Chaudhry Sarwar said that extremism is destructive for any country, therefore, it is the responsibility of all sections of society, including ulema, to play their role in saving Pakistan from extremism. He said that promoting religious harmony in the country will ensure peace and stability.

“Anti-Pakistan forces do not want peace in Pakistan but we all have to work together to stamp out extremism from the country,” he said. In response to a question, the Punjab governor said that whenever any political or religious party, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s party, protested, the government never put any obstacle in their way, but if anyone attacks public and security forces in the garb of protest, this is unacceptable. In such circumstances, the government has to ensure law and order in the country.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that banning any party is a matter relating to the federation and the federal government is looking into all matters in this regard and whatever happens will be in accordance with the constitution and law. “I salute the soldiers of all the security forces, the police and the Rangers, who are fighting on the frontlines for maintaining law and order in the country,” he said. The Punjab governor prayed for early recovery of the injured cops. The doctors briefed the Punjab governor about the treatment of the police personnel.