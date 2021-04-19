Judge’s dissenting note on Shahbaz bail order surprises PML-N leaders

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leaders have expressed their surprise over a dissenting note of a judge on the bail order of the party president Shahbaz Sharif.

PMLN central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a statement issued here on Sunday, said that four days after the announcement of Shahbaz Sharif's bail, the dissenting note was a matter of concern for the party.

She said the court announced bail of PMLN president and leader of the opposition in National Assembly four days back and all the media carried the news item. But now the coming to fore of a dissenting note was shocking for the party, she added.

She said that for the first time in the history of the court, a bail was announced but the written order was not signed. It was very painful, she said adding that it was not acceptable for the whole nation.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said despite immediately informing the chief justice about the decision, no declaration was issued by the high court for four days. “We hope that we will get full justice. We believe that those who serve the people will get justice,” she added.

Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah and other PMLN leaders also expressed surprise over the issue and said that was for the first time when a written order of a bail application was not issued after the announcement in the court. They said all the media carried that news item, but so far the written order was not issued and now there was news that one of the two judges had written a dissenting note. They said the party was consulting their legal team to devise a future action plan on the issue.