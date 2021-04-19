‘Focus on vaccination service delivery’

LAHORE:Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Ms Sarah Aslam visited the corona vaccination centre at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute here on Sunday. The technical and administrative team of the department accompanied the P&SHD secretary to the centre as she examined the process flow and keenly observed bottlenecks. She also took feedback from citizens at different counters to assess the quality of services. She talked to the staff and motivated them to work with dedication as Punjab embarks upon the largest vaccination drive in history. In her statement, the Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Department said, “The PKLI corona vaccination centre has been set up to facilitate residents in the neighborhood of Bedian Road, Airport, Cantt and adjacent areas. Given the scale of the vaccination drive, we are continuously working on improving service delivery at 126 centres across the province. The process is gradually picking up pace as our daily numbers remain well above the target of 20,000 per day. Currently, people of over 60 years of age are being vaccinated. Registration for people of 50 to 60 years age has already been opened, she said and urged upon citizens to get themselves registered at 1166. Phase-wise, we look to vaccinate most of the population and achieve herd immunity. I also plead citizens to get their second dose in time.”