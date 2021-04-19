close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
April 19, 2021

Schools for class 9 to 12 open today

Lahore

April 19, 2021

LAHORE:In the light of decisions taken in the NCOC held on April 6, all public and private schools in districts Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Multan, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan will reopen for Class 9 to 12 from Monday (today). Schools in these districts would reopen for the said classes only on Mondays and Thursdays while in rest of the districts all schools would follow regular schedule as being following earlier.

