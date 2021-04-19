Iran hit by 5.9-magnitude quake

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tehran: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake Sunday hit Iran’s southwestern Bushehr province, which houses a nuclear power plant, injuring five people but causing no major damage, state media said. The 10-kilometre (six mile) deep quake hit 27 kilometres northwest of the port city of Genaveh at 11:11 am local time (0641 GMT) and was felt in nearby provinces, Iran’s seismological agency said.