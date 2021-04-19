Man shot dead, two passers-by injured

A man was gunned down and two passers-by, including a teenage boy, were wounded in a firing incident over an apparently personal enmity in a neighbourhood of Orangi Town on Sunday.

An Ittehad Town police official said the incident took place in the Faqir Colony locality, following which law enforcers and rescue workers reached the crime scene and transported the casualties to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The official said the deceased was identified as 42-year-old Khalid Masood and the injured as 17-year-old Bilal and 26-year-old Abdul Wahab. He said the suspects were trying to escape after the incident when a crowd of people caught one of them.

Police said the arrested suspect was identified as Sher Rehman, who claimed to have shot Masood dead over a personal enmity, adding that the injured were passersby.

Citing Rehman’s police statement, the official said the deceased had killed the suspect’s father in Waziristan in 2009.