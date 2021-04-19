Players, staff test negative ahead of juniors camp

KARACHI: The PHF has got all the players and the management of juniors training camp tested for Covid-19 and the results are all negative, ‘The News’ learnt on Sunday.

The staff at Abdul Satter Edhi hockey stadium where the camp is to be held was also tested.

The PHF has got the permission to organise the third and last phase of the training camp of Pakistan junior team in Karachi from the federal and provincial governments and the training camp would be started in a couple of days.

Neither the participants of the training camp would be allowed outside the stadium nor the outsiders would be allowed in, said officials.

Informed sources said that 35 probables of the training camp have reached the city and reported at the hockey stadium to their team management, led by camp commandant and head coach Olympian Danish Kaleem.

The team management has been strictly directed by PHF to follow all the SOPs and protocols of Covid-19.

Sources further said that PHF had not postponed the proposed 7-9 matches between Pakistan Whites and Pakistan juniors, but due to the current third wave of Covid-19, all the plans have been shaken up and needed to be rescheduled.