Terrorism shouldn’t be linked to sectarian schools: Moosvi

ISLAMABAD: The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya, Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi, has said that terrorism should not be linked to sectarian schools, provinces and areas to justify sympathy for the enemies of humanity. In a press statement issued here on Saturday, he said that not only the names of extremist parties but also their working should be banned. The idea of good and bad proscribed groups should be abolished, he added. Moosavi was addressing a delegation led by Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqa Jafriya (TNFJ) Punjab President Allama Hussain Muqadisi.