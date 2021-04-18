Home department bans speeches of TLP leaders

LAHORE: The Home Department, Government of Punjab, has issued an order to ban speeches of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leaders, the News has learnt.

According to sources, no leader of the banned TLP can speak anywhere as the Home Department has banned the speeches of clerics belonging to the TLP. According to the Home Department, the leaders of the banned TLP cannot even speak in mosques and their Facebook accounts have been closed. TLP WhatsApp groups have also been closed.

Furthermore, all district administrations of the province have been ordered to remove wall-chalking done by the TLP. All DCs have been directed to submit reports related to removal of TLP posters, banners, stickers, etc. It is pertinent to mention here that the Counterterrorism Department has started a crackdown on the banned outfit. The CTD is monitoring social media accounts of the TLP and other banned outfit organisations in the province. Last year, the CTD had given powers to monitor social media accounts of banned outfit organisations in Punjab. Additionally, The Cyber Crime Wing is taking action against the hate-mongers spreading propaganda on social media. The lists of social media groups operated by the TLP have been prepared.

After observing the need of social media monitoring, many departments including Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA), FIA Cyber Crime Wing, Counterterrorism Department, etc are working to counter propaganda against the state.