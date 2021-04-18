close
Sun Apr 18, 2021
Maryam to reach Karachi on five-day visit

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who was indisposed for some days, has decided to resume political activities after her recovery.

It has been reported that Maryam will go to Karachi on April 24 on a five-day trip where she will hold meetings with party candidate Miftah Ismail and other party leaders for the by-elections.

