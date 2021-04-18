Six people killed in different incidents in Sukkur region

SUKKUR: As many as six people were killed in different incidents in Sukkur region.

Reports said some unidentified criminals tortured to death a man, identified as Shah Nawaz s/o Jummo Soomro near Rajputana Hospital Hyderabad in the limits of Baldia Police Station, Hyderabad. The police shifted the body to a local hospital formedico-legal formalities. The deceased was the resident of Sanghar and was employee at a government school in Tando Jam. In another incident, a man, Rawal, has allegedly beaten his wife Lashmi to death over a family dispute at Shahpur Chakar in district Sanghar. The police arrested the accused and started investigating.

Reports said the body of a labourer, Muhammad Asif s/o Yameen Malik, was recovered from a road side in Mehrapur. The police have also shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.