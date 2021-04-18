close
Sun Apr 18, 2021
April 18, 2021

Mobile phone import surges by 56pc

April 18, 2021

ISLAMABAD: As much as Rs185 billion for import of mobile phones during the first seven months (July–January) of 2020-021, according to details released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The import of mobile phones surged by 56 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year when compared with Rs118.67 billion in the corresponding months of the last fiscal year.

The payment in terms of the US dollar, the import recorded a growth of 49.32 percent to $1.13 billion during July–January 2020-21 as compared with $760 million in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. Market sources said that coronavirus pandemic had limited the physical movement, which had given rise to online transactions. Mobile phones have played a major role in promoting the digital economy. Further, the implementation of laws making it mandatory that only verified mobiles through the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to be activated for local services has also discouraged informal channels for the import of mobile phones.

