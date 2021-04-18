COMSTECH provides leadership opportunity to Pakistan in science

Islamabad: Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Professor Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary has said that COMSTECH was providing a leadership opportunity to Pakistan in the Muslim World in the field of science and technology.

Dr. Choudhary was speaking in a meeting with the Federal Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Arshad Mahmood, during the latter’s visit to the COMSTECH Headquarters.

Dr. Choudhary mentioned the benefits of COMSTECH programmes to Pakistani scientists and institutions in detail. He welcomed the Secretary at COMSTECH Headquarters and gave him a detailed presentation on COMSTECH establishment, objectives its past programmes, current initiatives and future plans.

Dr. Choudhary informed the Secretary about the achievements of COMSTECH by mentioning many accomplished programmes and projects of COMSTECH.

Dr. Choudhary mentioned that COMSTECH is only OIC organization hosted by Pakistan which functions under the chairmanship of the President of Pakistan while the Prime Minister is the co-chair of COMSTECH.

COMSTECH works for socio-economic development of 57 OIC member states through the application of science and technology. Prof. S. Khurshid Hasanain, Adviser, COMSTECH, Dr. Mohammad Ali Mahesar, Consultant, COMSTECH and Syed Aftab Hussain Zaidi, Senior Director, HR and Admin COMSTECH were also present in the meeting.