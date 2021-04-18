Protests held in UK against Indian abuses in held Kashmir

LONDON: Protests against Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir were held on Friday in Birmingham, Luton, Oldham, Derby, Nelson, Bradford, Dewsbury and various other cities on the call of Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) UK.

British Kashmiris gathered outside various mosques across the UK after Friday prayer to show solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, according to a TeK press release issued here on Saturday. TeK UK President Fahim Kayani led a protest outside the Indian consulate Birmingham where various political leaders, human rights activists and community leaders chanted pro-freedom slogans. They also called for the withdrawal of Indian troops to end the atrocities being committed in the occupied territory.

The demonstrators were carrying placards to expose Indian atrocities committed by the Indian army in held Kashmir.