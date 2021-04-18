Customers complain about high prices during Ramazan

PESHAWAR: Consumers in the various markets in the provincial capital held the district administration and food authorities responsible for the sharp increase in the prices of daily use commodities.

The people belonging to different age groups thronged the markets. Ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and social distancing rules, they went to the bazaar to shop. The government had closed the markets for two days to contain the coronavirus.

Action was also taken against the people for violating the SOPs put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Some elderly people argued that the customers should have done the shopping before the start of Ramazan instead of rushing to the markets at peak hours.

During a visit, it was observed that every shopkeeper and vendor had displayed a price-list but it was not being followed. The shopkeepers were busy fleecing the customers without any check from the authorities.

“Though we know they are overcharging us but what we can do,” said Irshad, a student helping his retired uncle with shopping.

Referring towards the sharp increase in the prices of fresh fruits, an elder complained that there has been an increase of Rs30 per dozen in the price of bananas in Ramazan.

“I cannot afford to buy fruits but my grandson likes eating bananas,” he quipped.

There are two types of fruits in the markets. The shopkeepers and vendors displayed and charged more for the best quality and less for the damaged or low quality.

The shopkeepers said they purchased it at higher rates from the market and had to make a profit.

The prices of bananas, apples, pomegranates, guavas and other fruits recorded a sharp increase and the people said the demands for it increased due to its use in fruit chaat and juices.

The price of apples has increased from Rs150 to Rs300 per kg and oranges from Rs120 to Rs150 per kg. Low quality fruit is also available at lower rates.

A retired government employee Gulzar Khan said he bought damaged fruit for making the fruit chaat.

The price of watermelon has gone up from Rs50 to Rs70 per kg and cantaloupes from Rs60 to Rs70 per kg.

The customers said the hybrid fruit looked fresh and attractive but had no taste.

Some customers in Fawwara Chowk in Peshawar Saddar held the affluent people responsible for the shortage of fruits and the increase in prices. They pointed out that the rich people come in luxurious cars, purchased in bulk from handcarts and contributed to the problems being faced by the havenots.

They explained that there would have been no shortage of fruits if the rich stopped buying in bulk.

The price of pomegranates has registered an increase of Rs50 per kilo and guava Rs30 to Rs40 in Ramazan.

The government had announced to provide relief to the people, but the buyers complained that not much has been done to fulfill the promise.

Instead of taking cosmetic steps, they said the government should find an amicable solution to the problems of the people.

They ridiculed the government officials for raiding the shops and forcing shopkeepers to shut down for a while in the name of containing the coronavirus pandemic.

They maintained that the shopkeepers reopened the shops as soon as the government officials left the market.