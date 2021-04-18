close
Sun Apr 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 18, 2021

Tsitsipas crushes Evans to reach Monte Carlo final

Sports

AFP
April 18, 2021

MONACO: Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Dan Evans 6-2, 6-1 in the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters on Saturday and will face Andrey Rublev or Casper Ruud for the title.

Fourth seed Tsitsipas needed just over an hour to dispatch Britain’s Evans, who knocked out world number one Novak Djokovic in the last 16.

Tsitsipas has yet to drop a set in Monte Carlo this week and is through to his third Masters 1000 final. He finished runner-up in Canada in 2018 and Madrid the following year.

Rublev and Ruud meet in the second semi-final later on Saturday. Rublev ended Rafael Nadal’s bid for a 12th Monte Carlo title in the quarter-finals, while the unseeded Ruud eliminated 2019 champion Fabio Fognini.

Latest News

More From Sports