Tsitsipas crushes Evans to reach Monte Carlo final

MONACO: Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Dan Evans 6-2, 6-1 in the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters on Saturday and will face Andrey Rublev or Casper Ruud for the title.

Fourth seed Tsitsipas needed just over an hour to dispatch Britain’s Evans, who knocked out world number one Novak Djokovic in the last 16.

Tsitsipas has yet to drop a set in Monte Carlo this week and is through to his third Masters 1000 final. He finished runner-up in Canada in 2018 and Madrid the following year.

Rublev and Ruud meet in the second semi-final later on Saturday. Rublev ended Rafael Nadal’s bid for a 12th Monte Carlo title in the quarter-finals, while the unseeded Ruud eliminated 2019 champion Fabio Fognini.