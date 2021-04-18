PCB likely to include maternity leave provision in contracts

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to introduce pregnancy provisions in its central contracts system.

Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Bismah Maroof has announced that she would be taking an indefinite break from cricket on account of her pregnancy.

The 29-year-old took to Twitter and announced that she is now entering a new chapter of life as she will be welcoming her first child. “I am delighted to announce that I am entering a new chapter in my life as motherhood beckons,” she wrote.

The PCB’s central contracts for its women cricketers don’t have any specific clauses covering maternity leave, but the board is now likely to amend the contracts to offer support to female cricketers.

Maroof would, therefore, continue to earn her monthly retainer as per the PCB’s ‘A’ category contracts system and, at the time of absence, be eligible for all medical perks, becoming the first player to benefit from the new pregnancy provision.

Bismah got married to her cousin Abrar Ahmed in November 2018. The left-handed batswoman has represented Pakistan in 108 ODIs.