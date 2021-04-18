close
Sun Apr 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 18, 2021

COMSTECH provides leadership opportunity to Pakistan in science

Islamabad

 
April 18, 2021

Islamabad: Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Professor Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary has said that COMSTECH was providing a leadership opportunity to Pakistan in the Muslim World in the field of science and technology.

Dr. Choudhary was speaking in a meeting with the Federal Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Arshad Mahmood, during the latter’s visit to the COMSTECH Headquarters.

Dr. Choudhary mentioned the benefits of COMSTECH programmes to Pakistani scientists and institutions in detail.

He welcomed the Secretary at COMSTECH Headquarters and gave him a detailed presentation on COMSTECH establishment, objectives its past programmes, current initiatives and future plans.

Dr. Choudhary informed the Secretary about the achievements of COMSTECH by mentioning many accomplished programmes and projects of COMSTECH.

Latest News

More From Islamabad