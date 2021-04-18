Stray animals create problems for motorists

Islamabad : The motorists have shown concerns over stray cows and buffaloes that roam freely on the streets and roads and often cause hindrance to the vehicular traffic especially in the nighttime.

“The herds of stray cows and buffaloes roam freely on the streets and roads. Many people riding two-wheelers have been injured after the vehicles skidded because of cow dung on the road,” said Humayun Khan, a resident of the G-11 sector.

He said, “The roads are busy and congested and stray cattle add to the traffic woes. The civic agency should impound roaming animals and put them in a shelter house.”

Most of the time bikers face the difficult situation because free-roaming animals run on the middle of the road and all of a sudden move sideways causing road accidents.

The civic agency has constraints in impounding all stray animals. The absence of proper shelter homes is one of the main issues in dealing with the stray cattle problem.

Akhlaq Ahmad, a resident of Islamabad, said, “It should be an offence to turn loose onto a road any of the animals including cows and goats. Any owner or keeper of such an animal found wandering on a road, or lying at the side of the road, should face action by the civic authority.”

The CDA’s Director General Environment maintained that they have been constantly taking measures to deal with the issue of the stray animals on the roads.

“We have confiscated stray animals in Sector F-11 and taken them to a shelter home. The staff members are also taking action against owners of stray animals in other sectors of the capital city,” he said.