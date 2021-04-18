11 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

KARACHI : A campaign against the profiteers initiated by the city administration on the directives of Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh during the month of Ramadan continued on Friday, and 11 shopkeepers were arrested for violating rates prescribed by the government, and Rs676,000 fine was imposed on 169 shopkeepers.

According to statement issued by the commissioner’s office, four milk sellers, three vegetable sellers, three fruits and one poultry seller had been arrested for violating fixed prices in different sub divisions of District Korangi.

A total of Rs187,000 fine was imposed on 35 milk sellers, Rs44,500 fine was imposed on 32 fruit sellers, Rs33,500 fine was imposed on 25 vegetable sellers, Rs65,000 fine was imposed on 10 meat sellers, Rs137,000 were fined against 18 grocery sellers and Rs149500 were fined against 30 poultry sellers. The city administration had made special arrangements to ensure availability of food items during Ramadan. The commissioner had directed the DCs to ensure the availability of essential food items to consumers on government fixed prices, and had directed them to take stern action against profiteers and hoarders.