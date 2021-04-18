Facilities in LGH labour room improved

LAHORE : Postgraduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Professor Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has taken a big step to make the labour room of the Lahore General Hospital a state-of-the-art facility to provide quality medical facilities to gynecological patients in a timely manner.

In this regard, special steps have been taken to upgrade the existing facilities in Emergency Gynae Labour Room, while surgical instruments have also been increased.

In view of the increasing number of patients in the labour and emergency room of LGH, the kits of surgical instruments have been significantly increased so that the women coming for delivery and other surgeries do not have to wait and they can have immediate access to sterilising equipment and timely operation.

In this regard, Dr Laila Shafiq, focal person, Gynecological Emergency, told that the number of kits in the labour room has been increased from 10 to 40, which will provide significant help to female patients.

Talking to the media, renowned gynecologist Prof Al-freed Zafar said that special measures have been taken to ensure infection-free environment in the labour room operation theatre so that women undergoing the operation should not suffer from any complications after surgery.

Similarly, they don't have to stay in hospital for long and their wounds will heal quickly due to addition of the facility, he said. One of the benefits of an infection-free environment would be that women and newborns would be protected from infection and the health of the infants would not be compromised.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that during pregnancy, instead of quacks and untrained midwives, the women should be examined by qualified female doctors and LHVs so that they do not face any serious situation during pregnancy and endanger the life of mother and child.

He said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid are working hard to provide free medical facilities to the citizens. The Punjab government has ensured substantial funding for medical care in the province, he said.