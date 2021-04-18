Three Pakistani students make it to global ACCA global toppers’ list

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants has announced the pass rates of its exams for March 2021, and three students from Pakistan are on the list of its global prizewinners, scoring highest marks among all exam sitters from around the world.

One of the global prizewinners, Kahaf Moid, has scored highest marks in Audit and Assurance paper. Fakiha Maqsood has scored the highest marks in Advanced Taxation paper and Strategic Business Reporting, and Ali Shan from Karachi has scored the highest marks in Financial Reporting.

ACCA Pakistan Head Sajjeed Aslam said inspired by Zara Naeem Dar and Muhammad Abdullah, the high scorers from Pakistan, it was heartening to see country’s youth vying top positions in the field of education and highlighting Pakistan globally as a hub for world-class talent in accountancy and finance.

“Whilst Covid-19 continues to be the greatest challenge of our time, the students have made tremendous strides in their ACCA journeys in this latest exam session. We are proud of the fact that the ACCA students from Pakistan are consistently making the country proud with their excellent performance. We will continue to nurture the dreams of our youth by offering them global platforms and exciting career opportunities,” he said.

Considered the gold standard in accountancy, ACCA qualification rigorously tests the skills, abilities and competencies that a modern-day business professional needs, with a firm grounding in ethics and professionalism. It prepares students for a rewarding and global career as a qualified and ethical finance professional.