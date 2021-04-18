Gold rates up Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs1,300/tola to Rs104,300/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Saturday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs1,115 to Rs89,420, it added.

In the international market too, bullion prices increased $30 to $1,777/ounce.

Likewise, silver rates increased Rs30 to Rs1,360/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also rose Rs25.72 to Rs1,165.98, it added.