Good decision

The federal government’s decision to ban the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is a bold and correct decision. We now hope that this group will not be allowed to come back with another name.

Also, people have some questions that should be answered. Who helped create this group? Who joined hands with the TLP against their political opponents? Why was this party allowed to contest the elections? Why did the authorities show leniency while dealing with the protesters back in 2017?

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad